According to statistics, over 11 years, 3.3 million citizens of the country left Ukraine and did not return. In 2021, Ukrainians leaving the country set a record – in 10 months of the outgoing year, 600 thousand people left, reports Telegram-channel “Opendatamedia”.

For 11 years, about half a million citizens have left Ukraine. A slight decrease was observed in 2014, but the account still went to hundreds of thousands of people. Some of the Ukrainians do not return within a year, but the next, so the total number of those who left the country now totals 2.6 million.

However, if we assume that 600 thousand of those who left will not return on their own or will not be replaced by other returnees in November-December, then the 11-year outflow of the population will amount to a record 3.3 million people. This is more than the entire population of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Related materials:

The information in Telegram received a lot of responses. People write that they do not want to return home due to poor economic and social conditions. “People are fleeing not so much from low incomes as from complete lawlessness and lack of the rule of law,” suggested one commentator.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, called on Ukrainians to save natural gas. According to the head of the energy company, Ukraine is considering the transition of municipal consumers to biogas – it can be made from agricultural waste or waste processing.