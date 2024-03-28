The new rule is being assessed as part of plans to expand the WEC grid to a minimum of 40 cars from the current 37 for 2025, Motorsport.com has learned.

The rule would eliminate the possibility for a factory team to run just one car, as Cadillac Racing has done since last season, Iron Lynx Lamborghini this year and as Heart of Racing has announced with Aston Martin for next season.

However, the rule that prevents Hypercar manufacturers from racing more than two cars in the series would remain in place.

Only at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the flagship WEC race, are more than two cars allowed, although additional entries will not earn the manufacturers or drivers any points.

The move would at least partially bring Hypercars in line with the new LMGT3 category for 2024, which sees each manufacturer represented by a single team with two cars.

The WEC's promoter and co-organiser, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, declined to comment on the prospect of the two-car rule, which appears all but certain for 2025.

News of the plan follows Chip Ganassi Racing's admission earlier this month that it will end running official programs with the Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in both WEC and IMSA at the end of 2024 SportsCar Championship.

The General Motors brand's negotiations with potential WEC replacements are known to center on a two-car operation.

Iron Lynx has made no secret of its intention to move to two cars in the second season of the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh.

Aston Martin has announced plans to race just one LMH Valkyrie in each of the WEC and IMSA series, but Heart of Racing left the door open for a larger presence in one or both series when the program launched last year October.

Isotta Fraschini has also spoken openly about the prospect of racing with two cars, a second Tipo 6 LMH Competizone run by the French team Duqueine or an additional car from another team.

Isolde aspired to be represented by two LMHs this year, one run by British team Vector Sport and one by Duqueine, but the WEC organization only allowed her to enter one car due to grid size constraints and she opted for Duqueine for financial reasons.

The new decision could have implications for privateers in the Hypercar class, who compete in the so-called FIA Endurance World Cup for independent teams rather than scoring points in the Constructors' Championship.

Teams participating in the World Cup would reportedly not be subject to the two-car rule, but this could reduce space for private entries.

Assuming the grid does not expand to more than 40 cars and the WEC remains at 18 cars in LMGT3, the additional cars from Cadillac, Lamborghini and Isotta and a two-car Aston team would leave just two places on the grid for the teams customers in what would be a 22-car Hypercar field.

This year there are four private cars entered in Hypercar: two Porsche 963 Jota and an LMDh from the German manufacturer by Proton Competition, in addition to the Ferrari 499P of AF Corse.