While we await the arrival of the mid-gen consoles, meanwhile Xbox is ever closer to releasing its own Xbox Series in white version. Although it would only seem like a re-coloringin reality there seems to be some interesting news, considering the shots that have appeared online.

The new model presents itself with a clean and minimalist design, characterized by the absence of a disk drive on the front, while maintaining the peripherals and rear doorsfor maximum compatibility with external accessories.

As is easy to imagine, this Xbox Series it is a version without a player, which follows the idea of ​​the Series S a bit, without however skimping on power but rather offering all the TeraFLOPS which have always characterized Microsoft's top of the range.

The pictures show one particular attention to detailwith clean lines and an ergonomically designed arrangement of the elements, giving the console an attractive and modern appearance.

Compared to the previous model, the new Xbox Series the White Edition features some improvements, such as an updated heat sink, while other features remain essentially unchanged.

The launch price of the new Xbox Series lower band compared to the currently available model, offering a more accessible option for gaming enthusiasts.