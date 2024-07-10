The Interlagos track, where the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo will take place on Sunday, the fifth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, is new to everyone and Cadillac Racing is looking positively at the commitment.

While there is still some bitterness about the seventh-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which began with a V-Series.R on the front row, Chip Ganassi Racing knows that the Dallara-based LMDh is competitive.

For this reason, the Brazilian stage is one to try to seize as an opportunity, counting on the owners of the entire 2024 program, namely Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber.

The pair will be able to work in tandem on the #2 car around the 4.409km Autódromo José Carlos Pace and this could be an advantage in terms of time available to find the best set-ups, something that all the others racing in a trio will have a harder time sharing, as Bamber himself points out.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Interlagos is a track I’ve always dreamed of racing at, so I’m really looking forward to going there and seeing the fans. I think it’s going to be a great track to drive in these cars and I don’t think anyone has a clear idea of ​​how anyone else will go,” says the New Zealander.

“Everyone is starting from a blank sheet of paper and I am convinced that our strategy of running with two drivers will work to our advantage, given that the testing is limited and everyone has to learn the track.”

“We were fighting in Spa and also in Qatar. We had a bad weekend in Imola, but I think that experience allowed us to understand our car even better, which helped us to progress in Belgium and Le Mans.”

Lynn added: “The WEC hasn’t run at Interlagos for a number of years and it will be a new race for everyone, but we’re excited to get there, see how things are and try to have a great race. We’re improving a lot, as we showed at Le Mans. The car has a lot of strengths, which we intend to exploit at this circuit.”