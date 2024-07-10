Puebla.- A group of hitmen made a stroke in it Casino Big Ball Sonatalocated in Hills of Angelopolison Tuesday night, events in what They died at least dthe peopleand there are other people injured.

The above is reported by the media of Pueblasome of whom even speak of three dead.

The government of San Andrés Cholula, in a statement, ruled out that it was an assault, that is, It was a direct attack.

Police and paramedics at the casino after the attack. Photo published by Almanaque magazine.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SPyPC) of San Andres Cholula reported by way of official that there was Two dead and two injured.

“It is known that tonight a group of people entered the establishment and directly approached two men, who received several gunshot wounds,” the SPyPC said in a bulletin.

Apart from the deceased, media reports indicate that were injured In fact three people, two women and one manwho were taken to hospitals.

It is also said that those responsible were at least five hitmenwho carried long weapons (high power), and some of them watched outside the casinowhile two or three gunmen entered to carry out the attempt against his two victims, casino customersand also injuring people outside their targets.

It is said that the gunmen They were like uniformeddressed in black, including balaclavas and caps, and even threatened people outside the casino, to force them to leave, while the ceremony was taking place stroke.

Apparently, some residents of the area recorded videos with their cell phones after the first shots were fired, where the gunmen can be seen outside the casino.

After the attack, the hitmen fled, and authorities from all three levels of government arrived.