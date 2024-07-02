Earthquake today in Campi Flegrei. The highest magnitude shock was that of 3.10 pm – 2.9 at a depth of 3 kilometers – as reported on X by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, preceded by other less strong ones. “In that particularly complex area of ​​Campi Flegrei, where three natural risks converge, prevention has never been done” said today the Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumeci, speaking on Sky Tg24. “The watchword was: ‘let’s minimize and not create alarm’ and this was an irresponsible choice. Now people snub prevention initiatives and say they are not interestedwith anomalous and improper responses from some administrators. But we as a State will continue with the exercises, which are increasingly numerous. For example, a large exercise for volcanic risk is planned for October”.

