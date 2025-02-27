With the farmers and ranchers of AEGA and Unispa concentrating on the doors of the Courts of Aragon, the plenary session that was held in the Aragonese Parliament has cast down the proposal to create a study commission on agriculture and family livestock on which these platforms, as well as agricultural organizations, although these were not manifested, they have been claiming for years.

The creation of this commission had been proposed from Aragon-teruel exists, but it has not been ahead by having the votes against PP and Voxwhich have added a majority.

The objective of this Special Agriculture Study Commission was Design an agrarian policy that defends family farmersin addition to guaranteeing generational relief in the sector in the face of the loss of professionals in the field in recent years. Only in the last year there has been a decrease of 344 professionals.

The deputy of Aragon-teruel exists, Pilar Buj, has described as “shameful”, the rejection of the PP and Vox to this proposal. Especially critical has been with the PP by considering that, as a government party, they have been with their vote against family agriculture and small and medium farms.

For BUJ, this vote implies that from the PP “you do not want to listen to farmers and ranchers” or “work for the sector. It is crucial that we address the challenges of the primary sector in Aragon in an integral and effective way.”

The spokeswoman has lamented that this commission was not created that would have allowed working in collaboration with professionals in the sectorexperts and other parliamentary groups to find solutions that benefit farmers.

From the PSOE they have also criticized the vote of PP and Vox against this initiative, which they have described as “betrayal” to the Aragonese agricultural sector, in addition to regretting that an opportunity to guarantee the generational relief and the viability of the small and medium farms are lost.

The commission was also a good forum for farmers and ranchers, cooperatives, agri -food industry and companies in the sector to explain the situation in the courts of Aragon in order to have a diagnosis to take measures that help consolidate agriculture and professional livestock In the community.

From the PP they have recriminated their support for this initiative, when the previous executive chaired by the PSOE has already made a family agriculture law.

Mercosur against

Precisely, also the courts of Aragon have refusedin plenary session, a Non Proposition of Vox Law against the UE-MERCOSUR Commercial Agreementthat the agricultural sector also rejects for the entry of products with other production and cheaper conditions with which it is difficult to compete.

Deputy Alejandro Nolasco, whose party has been the only one who has voted in favor and the rest of the votes has been against, has been shown Contrary to any commercial agreement “that harms the interests of Spanish producers” and specifically to the primary sectorrural world and its traditional forms of life.

Nolasco has alerted the opacity with which the European Commission has negotiated this agreement, in addition to proposing to hold an advisory referendum in relation to the final approval of the agreement to be “the Spanish people” who makes the ultimate decision about the official position of Spain on this issue.

The Vox deputy has also directed his criticisms of the European Union on which he is determined to end the food sovereignty and European green pact which has defined as “virus” that destroys the field.

Since the PP, José María Giménez, has put the focus on the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, on which he has indicated that he should have listened to autonomies and the primary sector before supporting this EU-Mercosur agreement.

For its part, the PSOE has questioned the work done by other political parties in favor of the agricultural sector, while Cha, its spokesman, José Luis Soro, has indicated that the international market is “speculative”, apart from highlighting the Mercosur competitiveness index, which is ten times higher than Spanish by unfair competition.

From Aragon-teruel exists, Pilar Buj has remembered the threat of Trump tariffs while he has described Nolasco of not being Europeanist. Finally, the pair, Alberto Izquierdo, qualified as bad.