Weather The weather will be rainy in the next few days, but already on Friday in the south it may be 20 degrees below zero

The rainy area will move southwest over the central and southern parts of the country on Tuesday. In Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Satakunta, rain can even come as water.

Tuesday The rainy area moving from the southwest brings snowfall to the central and southern parts of the country, which can turn into water in some places in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Satakunta, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Heikki Sinisalo.

“There is less snowfall in Lapland and the north. During Tuesday, there may be five cents of snow in some places. The largest snow deposits are in the western parts of the country. ”

“Rain can turn into water near the coast in the south by half a day. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the rain is already starting to get wet snow, sleet or even rain. ”

Temperature is above zero in the south – west of the country on Tuesday morning, and according to Sinisalo, the degrees will probably rise to the plus side in the metropolitan area by the afternoon.

“Elsewhere in the country, there is frost on the former model. There are 10 to 20 degrees Celsius in the north and 5 to 10 degrees Celsius in the central parts of the country. There are fewer degrees near the west coast. ”

According to Sinisalo, an icy drizzle is coming after the rain area, which could worsen driving and walking if the drizzle rains on roads covered with snow or ice.

Wednesday forecasts are still a bit uncertain, but according to Sinisalo, snowfall is expected in a very large part of the country.

“It looks like the eastern part of the country would be getting the most snow, about five cents. However, this is still uncertain. ”

“However, the temperature will drop on Wednesday, so with the exception of Åland, the whole country will be freezing or at least close to zero. Snowfall can also be expected in the Helsinki metropolitan area in the morning. ”

Thursday according to Sinisalo, the airflow has turned north all over the country, so the frosts are starting to intensify.

“Friday is the coldest day. We have issued frost warnings to parts of the country on Fridays. Then it can be close to 20 degrees in the south, but then the frost bite with the wind is hard. That is why a frost warning has been issued in the southern and central parts of the country. ”

According to Sinisalo, there can be 20-30 degrees of frost in the whole country. The coldest weather is in the area of ​​Northern Ostrobothnia, where there may be 30 degrees below zero. Even in Lapland, the temperature drops to at least close to -30 degrees at least on the night before Saturday.