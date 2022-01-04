The ‘mass dumper‘it consisted of devices – weighing 9-15 kg – to which springs were attached and positioned inside the nose of the car, capable of dampening its vibrations and stabilizing it, creating obvious advantages when cornering and in tire wear. Renault (but there were also other teams to use it) managed to take full advantage of the system, already fitted to the cars at the end of 2005, winning seven of the first nine races of the championship – six wins for Alonso and one for Fisichella – flying towards the titles world cup. At the 11th race of the season – the French Grand Prix – the FIA ​​announced that the system would be considered non-regulatory, in a letter circulated to the teams by Charlie Whiting. The case, however, was a burning one and exploded two weeks later at the German GP, ​​a race in which the Renault passed the technical checks, with a statement by the Commissioners of the event attesting to the regularity of the device.

The situation became paradoxical: the FIA ​​lodged a complaint against the decision of its Commissioners and on 23 August the FIA ​​Court of Appeal rejected the decision of the stewards and confirmed the irregularity of the mass dumper. The question arose on article 3.15, which was declared broken by the devices, as “They did not remain perfectly still in relation to the embossed part of the car”, as required by the rules. The defense of the teams argued instead that the stable weight shock absorbers, being enclosed in the nose, could be equated to the chassis. The mass dumper was officially banned starting from the Turkish race and further protests for its legality were castrated with the threat of a disqualification of the stables that used the system. From that moment on – five races to the end – Renault won only one of the five scheduled races (the others recorded only Ferrari successes), that Japanese Grand Prix that in a white smoke from the Prancing Horse engine put an end to the Michael Schumacher’s hopes of ending his experience in Maranello with yet another world title.