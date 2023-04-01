Weather | The weather of the election weekend favors going to the polls, even though the weather is cool

The temperature may rise in the south and central parts of the country today and tomorrow during the day slightly above zero.

Election weekend the weather is getting cooler both today and on the voting day of the parliamentary elections tomorrow. There are no traffic weather warnings in force anywhere in Finland, so the driving weather does not hinder driving to the urn.

In western and northern Finland, the whole weekend will be sunny and dusty. In the eastern part of the country, there may be snow showers tomorrow, the Meteorological Institute said.

The temperature may rise in the south and central parts of the country today and tomorrow during the day slightly above zero. During the voting hours tomorrow morning and evening, the gauges will show frost, the bite of which will be somewhat increased by the north wind.