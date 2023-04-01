The operational director of the Sonora Municipal Police, Alberto Navarro, was murdered along with his escort

He operational director of Public Security of Cajeme, Sonora, Jesús Alberto Navarro Velarde, was assassinated this afternoon in an armed attack north of Ciudad Obregón.

The officer, known as “Navarritos” died instantly like his bodyguard, Jorge Alberto Galindo Ayón, alias “El Gato”, inside the patrol 298.

Local reports indicated that the attack took place when both were driving along Calle Sinaloa, on the corner with Calle Mayo, in Colonia Urbazanizable 4.

Security elements arrived at the point after the report, finding two lifeless bodies and more than fifty shotgun casings.

The crime scene was cordoned off and experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) raised the first indications to start the investigations.