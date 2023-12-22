Weather | The power plant's pipe is swinging dangerously in Tornio, the rescue service advises to avoid movement in the area

According to the rescue service, the approximately 40-meter power plant pipe located at the intersection of Kulleronkatu and Länsirantna sways dangerously in the wind.

Lapland the rescue service has closed roads to traffic due to the dangerously swaying chimney of the thermal power plant in Tornio's Juhannussaari.

