Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The power plant's pipe is swinging dangerously in Tornio, the rescue service advises to avoid movement in the area

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The power plant's pipe is swinging dangerously in Tornio, the rescue service advises to avoid movement in the area

According to the rescue service, the approximately 40-meter power plant pipe located at the intersection of Kulleronkatu and Länsirantna sways dangerously in the wind.

Lapland the rescue service has closed roads to traffic due to the dangerously swaying chimney of the thermal power plant in Tornio's Juhannussaari.

According to the rescue service, the approximately 40-meter power plant pipe located at the intersection of Kulleronkatu and Länsirantna sways dangerously in the wind. According to the rescue service, movement in the area should be avoided.

#Weather #power #plant39s #pipe #swinging #dangerously #Tornio #rescue #service #advises #avoid #movement #area

See also  Police throws 30 people on the receipt at illegal street race in Brabant
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result