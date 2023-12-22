UIt had been raining lightly. Rivers that had recently dried up swelled into raging torrents, flooding the savannah, swallowing up huts and livestock, and destroying roads. Thousands of people fled the brown masses of water to higher areas, but not everyone succeeded. A 15-year-old girl who was tending goats was carried away, as were an old man and a six-year-old child.

The cyclical weather phenomenon El Niño devastated parts of northern Kenya's Marsabit region in November. After years of drought, nothing was more eagerly awaited than the rainfall that “Christ Child” was supposed to bring. The alternation of dry and rainy seasons is nothing new in the countries of the Horn of Africa, but man-made climate change is increasing the extremes of the weather.

A few weeks before the floods come, the village community of Tirgamo, a settlement near the small town of Laisamis, sits under a stately acacia tree. Its crown only casts a sparse shadow because it no longer has any leaves; the silver thorns on the branches glitter in the scorching equatorial sun. Years of drought have left nothing but red dust in the wide area surrounding the acacia tree. “Where we are sitting was once a green field,” says a woman in Samburu costume. She wears a colorful pearl collar around her neck, but her shoulders are narrow and her cheeks are sunken.



Systematically reforesting: A woman from Lontolio prunes an acacia tree.

Image: Lucas Bäuml



Similar to the Maasai, the Samburu live as semi-nomadic herders. The young men move through the savannah with herds of cattle, the families live mainly on the milk and blood of the animals, and on special occasions a cow is also slaughtered. Extensive pasture farming, or pastoralism, has worked for centuries, but is coming under increasing pressure in the face of social modernization and climate change. The depleted pastureland is no longer sufficient for the huge herds of livestock; hundreds of thousands of cattle, sheep and goats have died in recent years of drought.







As soon as the water comes, the leaves will sprout again

Something has to change, says Jarso James Galgallo. He leads World Vision's local team in Marsabit. The global aid organization, which has its German headquarters in Friedrichsdorf near Frankfurt, is one of the two partners of “FAZ readers help” this year. The donations this newspaper is asking for are intended to help the people of northern Kenya develop sustainable rural agriculture. Galgallo says that no man has to keep hundreds of cattle like his own father once did. In addition to comparatively modest livestock farming, there must be the cultivation of drought-resistant plants, as well as other sources of income, such as beekeeping. And above all, the children have to go to school. This is the only way to open up long-term prospects.