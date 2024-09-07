Weather | Lake waters even more than five degrees warmer than usual

Weather|The warm weather has created abundant blue-green algae blooms in marine areas as well.

To have started thanks to the warm autumn weather, the surface waters of the inland waters are now significantly warmer than average for this time of year, says the team manager Merja Pulkanen from the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke).

The rise has been from 1.5 degrees to 5.5 degrees at Syke’s measurement locations.

“There is also regional variation,” he adds.

According to Pulkkanen, according to Pulkkanen, surface water temperatures are roughly 18–20 degrees in Southern and Central Finland, 16–18 in Central Finland and 12–15 degrees in Lapland.

“The situation is a bit special in the sense that usually between August and September, surface water temperatures start to drop when the air temperature cools down. In addition, the wind affects it. But according to the current water supply forecasts, the temperature of the surface water has been rising in the early days of September, and it seems that it may still rise in the next few days,” says Pulkkanen.

Friday morning At Haukivuori’s Kyyvedi in Etelä-Savo, the surface water temperature was measured at 20.1 degrees. Here there was a rise to an average of 5.3 degrees.

But the surface waters are warmer than average elsewhere as well. Pulkkanen mentions Tornionjoki’s Kukkolankoski as an example, where the meter reading was 16.3 degrees, i.e. 5.5 degrees higher than the average value for the time. In Kilpisjärvi, the reading was 11.7 degrees, and it was 1.5 degrees higher than the average reading at the time.

Syke measures surface water temperatures in inland waters at 33 stations.

Warm ones the weather has also prolonged the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms in inland waters, says a specialist researcher Kristina Vuorio Heart rate.

“It is quite rare that there are such abundant blooms in autumn. The warm weather has contributed to this. In windy weather, when the water is mixed, even from the deeper bottom, more nutrients are available for the algae to use. And on the other hand, if it has been raining for a long time or there have been heavy rains, nutrients can be washed from the catchment areas into the waterways, which also contribute to the growth of algae,” says Vuorio.

According to him, the autumn deposits of blue-green algae are heavily concentrated in southern Finland. There are also some sightings around Central Finland.

“The coastal area may also have the same situation, that is, the wind and rainfall have brought nutrients.”

According to Vuorio, those swimming in natural waters should still be careful because of blue-green algae.

“Even if you don’t see a surface bloom, it’s worth checking to see if there is algae clouding in the water, and if there is, it’s worth doing the everyman’s glass test.”

The glass test should be done especially in windy weather if you suspect blue-green algae in the water. In windy weather, when blue-green algae cannot form more visible surface rafts.

“In this case, you can take water in a drinking glass or a drinking bottle and take it to a windless place, for example indoors. Relatively quickly, blue-green algae start to rise to the surface,” advises Vuorio.

Neither There is still no need for a cabin in Finland’s sea areas, as the surface water temperature ranges between 15 and 20 degrees.

“The warm late summer and calm weather have caused the surface temperatures to be quite high,” says a marine expert Anni Jokiniemi From the Institute of Meteorology.

It’s warm enough, especially in the eastern Gulf of Finland. Jokiniemi mentions, for example, Kotka’s Kuusenkari observation buoy, which has measured about 20 degrees. Even outside Helsinki, the temperature approaches 20 degrees.

A few days ago, in the back sea, 15 degrees were measured in Hailuodo and 16 degrees in Oulu. On the other hand, readings of around 15 degrees have been measured at the wave buoy in the middle of the back sea.

The reading at the wave buoy in the back sea in the middle of the sea is around 17 degrees.

Thanks to the warm weather, blue-green algae can also be found in different sea areas. Very abundant blue-green algae observations have been made, for example, off Vaasa and in the Archipelago Sea. On the other hand, abundant blue-green algae has been observed, for example, at one observation site near Kotka, says a specialist researcher Sirpa Lehtinen Heart rate.

“According to the blue-green algae barometer, there have been more (sightings) this week than average at this time,” he says.

Inspector general Sanna Kipinä Varsinais-Suomen ely center says that this week even abundant deposits of blue-green algae have been observed in its area both in inland waters and in the sea area. According to him, there have been blue-green algae sightings pretty much all over the ely center area, but they are more concentrated in the Archipelago Sea area. In the background is the poor situation of the Archipelago Sea with its eutrophication.

“The situation in the Archipelago Sea is worsened by the external nutrient load coming from the catchment area. In part, this is due to the fact that in our area, it is a clayey area, from which solid matter and nutrients are easily washed away. This is also a very intensively cultivated area, which means that agriculture is the most significant source of nutrient loading,” Kipinä says.

In general, according to Lehtinen, blue-green algae blooms can continue on the sea side even longer into autumn, if the weather is favorable. He reminds us that seawater cools down more slowly compared to lakes.

National blue-green algae monitoring has been carried out in Finland since 1998.