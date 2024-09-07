Jaguar TCS Racing reserve and test driver Joel Eriksson will race a 1963 Jaguar Mk 2 at the Goodwood Revival. The Swiss driver will be partnered by multiple Le Mans Series winner and Goodwood regular Nic Minassian of France. The pair will compete in the two-part St Mary’s Trophy, with Minassian driving on Saturday 7 September and Eriksson taking the wheel on Sunday.

A special Mk2

The St Mary’s Trophy is one of the most eagerly anticipated races at the Goodwood Revival, bringing together a stunning grid of historic 1960s saloons. The Jaguar Mk 2 that will start the 2024 event, a 3.8-litre manual example finished in dark blue, has already competed at both the Goodwood Revival and the Members’ Meeting. It was acquired by Jaguar Classic earlier this year, with the team recently completing an extensive rebuild of the car in preparation for the Revival.

Jaguar and Eriksson’s satisfaction

“We are delighted to have Joel competing in the St. Mary’s Trophy with Jaguar Classic alongside Nic Minassian: This race is always one of the highlights of the Goodwood Revival,” commented James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal. The Mk 2 has a special place in Jaguar’s rich racing heritage and, together with the Jaguar Classic team, I’m looking forward to seeing Joel drive something a little different to what he’s used to in what is always a spectacular race and weekend.” Joel Eriksson also commented on the commitment to the event dedicated to the classics: “Competing in the St. Mary’s Trophy at the Goodwood Revival is a fantastic opportunity. The Jaguar Mk 2 is an iconic car and to be able to drive it at such a historic event is incredibly exciting. The Goodwood Revival captures the spirit of classic racing perfectly and I can’t wait to share this experience with Nic Minassian. I can’t wait to get out there and give it my all.”