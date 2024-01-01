BYD's overtaking of Tesla does not seem to particularly worry Elon Musk. Far from it, also because on an individual level the owner of the American manufacturer will close an absolutely memorable year: according to what reported by Bloomberg, in fact, throughout 2023 the South African manager earned 95 billion dollarsthus returning to being the richest man in the world after having ousted Bernard Arnault from the top step of the podium.

Richest man in the world

The equation “the rich are always richer and the poor are always poorer” is often labeled as cliché, but in 2023 it was the concrete reality: Ansa reports in fact that in the year that is about to end the 500 richest people in world have seen their fortunes increase 1,500 billion dollarsfully recovering the 1,400 billion lost in 2022. From this point of view, a fundamental role was played by artificial intelligence boomgiven the fact that billionaires engaged in the tech sector have seen their wealth increase by 48% or $658 billion.

Despite the criticism

Returning to Musk, in 2023 no one recorded an increase in wealth to the extent of his: 95.7 billion more dollars in his pockets, for comparison in the case of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, was 70%. Not an obvious fact, considering the many discrediting rumors that have been cast against Tesla's number one not so much for the management of the company that produces electric cars but for Xformerly known as Twitter, with a new flight of advertisers that we have witnessed in recent months.