Monday, April 24, 2023
Weather | In North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, there is a warning of very bad driving weather today

April 24, 2023
In the morning, there will be light rain in southern Finland.

Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu areas are warned of very bad driving weather today.

“It could be very bad driving weather on Monday morning,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen for STT on Sunday evening.

Floods are possible in Central Ostrobothnia and North Ostrobothnia.

In Lapland on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy, in some places it will also be clear.

During the morning Southern Finland receives less rain. However, they are probably not so abundant that the danger of grass fires would disappear.

The terrain has been very dry in southern Finland.

According to Keränen, the heights of Jyväskylä and Kuopio may have a little more rainfall. The boundary between snow and rain runs roughly along the line between Kokkola and Kajaani.

