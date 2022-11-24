Guadalajara Jalisco.- In the forecast of climate For today in Jalisco, mostly sunny skies with scattered clouds are expected over the entity. From the afternoon it will be partly cloudy in the Sierra Costa Occidental, Sur, Sureste, Sierra de Amula and Costa Sur regions.

The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C, in some regions of the state, a cool environment at night and at dawn with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C. and possible frosts in high parts.

Fog banks will be registered in the early hours of the morning in the Valles, Lagunas, Central, Ciénega, Sur, Southeast and sierras regions of the entity, said today the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Next, we leave you the weather forecast by regions that has been issued by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (AMI) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Weather in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day and night, with some sunny intervals during the day. The environment will be warm in the afternoon and cool during the mornings and nights.

Maximum Temperature: 26-28°C

Minimum temperature: 14-16°C

Sun Departure: 07:10:18 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:12:47 hours

Autlan de Navarro

Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day and night, with some sunny intervals during the day.

Maximum Temperature: 26-28°C

Minimum temperature: 15-17°C

Sun Rising: 07:12:54 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:18:26 hours

Ocotlan

A sunny day with intervals of scattered clouds is expected during the afternoon and into the evening.

Maximum temperature: 25-27°C

Minimum temperature: 8 -11°C

Sun Departure: 7:06:15 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:11:13 hours

colotlan

Clear skies are expected during the day and some cloudy intervals as the afternoon progresses and into the night.

Maximum Temperature: 27-28°C

Minimum temperature: 11-13°C

Sun Rising: 7:03:29 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:13:16 hours

Lakes of Moreno

Clear skies are expected during the day and night.

Maximum Temperature: 26 – 27°C

Minimum temperature: 6 -8°C

Sun Rising: 6:56:59 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:08:55 hours

Guzman City

Dawn with scattered clouds. In the afternoon, clouds and sun are expected, and cloudy skies during the night.

Maximum Temperature: 28 – 29°C

Minimum temperature: 13-15°C

Sun Departure: 7:00:52 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:17:25 hours

Vallarta Port

Cloudy dawn. A sunny day is expected with some cloudy intervals during the afternoon and night.

Maximum Temperature: 28 – 29°C

Minimum temperature: 20-21°C

Sun Rising: 7:09:22 hours

Sun Sunset: 18:23:17 hours