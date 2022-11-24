Christmas Anecdotes is back! Yes, you read right. Our classic December show is back so that we can once again have a great time enjoying the best moments of Christmas and video games, concepts that we all know go completely hand in hand. For this 2022 we will have a wide variety of gifts for you, so we recommend you to be very attentive. How can you be part of the celebration? When will the special show premiere? We will tell you everything below.

The first thing is that we can confirm that the main publishers of the industry have joined our initiative so that all this can come true, so you can expect that prizes are related to recently released full games on all platforms. The second thing is that on this occasion, the 2021 Christmas Anecdotes special will take place through our Podcast. This program will air on our Youtube channel the next December 21where all the staff of Atomix He will share the best anecdotes that have come to us to make it clear, choose which prizes each person wins.

But hey, how can you participate? You just have to send an email to [email protected] where in no more than half a page or 500 words, tell us the best Christmas anecdote you have and of course, it is related to video games. It is very important that the story is true, we realize very easily if the story is being invented. For this year We will give priority to the happiest, funniest and funniest anecdotes that come to us.

In addition to the above, it is very important that in the mail you put your full name, where are you from -yes, you can participate even if you don’t live in Mexico-, as well as What consoles do you have and/or do you have a PC to play on?. These data are extremely important. If your email lacks any of them, unfortunately we will not be able to select your anecdote to participate.

The deadline to participate is December 12.

In summary you need:

-Mail to [email protected]

-Write your anecdote in a text that does not exceed 500 words.

-Full name.

-Place where you live.

-Consoles you have and/or PC to play.

Good luck and we look forward to your participation!