Weather | An area of ​​rain will sweep over Finland on Saturday – after the weekend the driving weather will become very bad

On Sunday, the weather will improve momentarily.

On Saturday A rain zone is moving over Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Anniina Korpinen.

However, the amount of rain remains rather low, as the snow generally falls between 2 and 5 centimeters.

“The further south you are, the wetter the snow is,” says Korpinen.

According to the Meteorologist, the rain area should pass over the country during the day.

Bad driving weather is warned from the height of North Karelia, North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu up to the height of Rovaniemi.

On Sunday the weather will improve and Cloudiness may disappear in many places during the day. Only in the north there is some rain.

During Sunday evening or the night before Monday, however, a new, stronger rain area will arrive in Finland from the west. Rainfall can reach a maximum of 20 centimeters on Monday. In general, however, the rainfall amounts are around 10 centimetres.

On the coast, the rain may come in a very watery form, and the air cools down again.

“Until now, it has mainly been freezing, but on Monday we will go to the plus side in quite a few places.”

According to Korpinen, the rain arrives with a strong wind, which reduces visibility in traffic. On Monday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad or very bad driving weather for almost all of Finland, with the exception of northern Finland.