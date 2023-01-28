Sinaloa.- A few weeks ago, the famous Gilbertona worried her thousands of fans and followers for her delicate state of healthwell it had to be emergency intervention to have one removed tumor near the ear.

But that was not all, since in addition to the fact that many were dismayed by the sudden operationthe famous Sinaloan influencer had a spectacular fall that caused injuries to his eye and one of his hands.

After the unfortunate events for which The Gilbertone She had to face it, her fans were very dissatisfied and are alert, because it must be remembered that the influencer is a very old person, so she requires certain care.

That is why through the Gilbertona YouTube platform, Pavel Moreno made users aware of the health of the influencer, who also informed that she must be subjected to chemotherapies to prevent the ‘ball’ that was removed from reappearing.

“They are going to do chemotherapy and radiation so that it does not come out again, well, what came out. The little balls that come out on his neck,” Pavel said in the video.

He also assured that Gilbertona is a strong person while sending greetings to all those Internet users who commented on the clip.

Later, Pavel showed that Gilbertona was about to fall asleep, since he was wrapped in the blankets lying on the bed, assuring that he was very lazy, since he had done his work for the day.

In addition, the influencer thanked her followers for the good wishes and blessings they have sent her.

Everything seems to indicate that after the news of having to go to chemotherapy, the internet famous She decided to stay lying on the bed to rest, but after they talked to her, she continued to be the same as always, with the same charisma that characterizes her.

Finally, Pavel assured that Gilbertona will only go for chemotherapy, and that when he is sure of the dates he will be giving the information so that they are not pending.