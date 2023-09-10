President of Colombia defended the construction of a new policy aimed at combating narcotics at a G20 summit

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, declared that wars cannot be repeated “bloody” against drugs during the G20 summit meeting in New Delhi, India, last Saturday (September 9, 2023). The information is from the newspaper Reuters.

“It is time to rebuild hope and not repeat the bloody and fierce wars, the poorly called ‘war on drugs’, seeing drugs as a military problem and not as a health problem for society”he said.

Gustavo Petro defended an alliance between Latin American countries to change their approach “failed” combat against narcotics.

“What I propose is to have a different and unified voice that defends our society, our future and our history and stops repeating a failed speech”he stated.

The president of Colombia closed the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on drugs. At this meeting, the president of Mexico also defended the fight and demonstrated support for the United States in the battle against fentanyl.

Andrés Manuel stated that Latin American nations have the “moral obligation” it’s from “humanism” to support the US in this battle.

“They are facing a pandemic. […] Regardless of our differences, above partisan ideas and ideological positions are human rights and the main human right is the right to life”he stated.