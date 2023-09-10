Grilled ice: the strange Chinese dish that leaves Internet users baffled

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ice cubes.
Social networks show ice cube recipes. The followers are amazed.
A new culinary recipe is circulating on the internet. These are grilled ice cubes and this would have originated in Chinaaccording to publications on social networks.
According to Chinese media, the grilled ice cubes were initially discovered by an Internet user on the streets of the city of Nanchang, in the province of Jiangxi, the Costa Rican newspaper El País publishes.
As can be seen in viral videos shared on platforms such as Jitterbit or Weibo, ice cubes are put on the grill and baked over charcoal, then brushed with red oil, sprinkled with chili powder and other seasonings, before serve.
El País also publishes that the most surprising thing about this culinary trend is that it does not cost a cent. In fact, its creator offers the grilled ice cubes as a gift, as long as you make a reservation in advance.
