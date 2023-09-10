Sunday, September 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Grilled ice: the strange Chinese dish that leaves Internet users baffled

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in World
0
Grilled ice: the strange Chinese dish that leaves Internet users baffled

Close


Close

Ice on the face

Ice cubes.

Ice cubes.

Social networks show ice cube recipes. The followers are amazed.

A new culinary recipe is circulating on the internet. These are grilled ice cubes and this would have originated in Chinaaccording to publications on social networks.

See also  Ukrainian militants fired five NATO-caliber shells at Yasinovataya

(Also read: ‘A Frankenstein’: what is known about the ‘nuclear’ submarine that North Korea presented?)

According to Chinese media, the grilled ice cubes were initially discovered by an Internet user on the streets of the city of Nanchang, in the province of Jiangxi, the Costa Rican newspaper El País publishes.

(Also read: Photograph of Kim Jong-Un with a cell phone is revealed despite the restrictions in the country)

As can be seen in viral videos shared on platforms such as Jitterbit or Weibo, ice cubes are put on the grill and baked over charcoal, then brushed with red oil, sprinkled with chili powder and other seasonings, before serve.

(Also read:The launch of Android 14 would no longer arrive in September)

El País also publishes that the most surprising thing about this culinary trend is that it does not cost a cent. In fact, its creator offers the grilled ice cubes as a gift, as long as you make a reservation in advance.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

See also  Mother and daughter accused of murdering grandmother and burning her body on a grill

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Grilled #ice #strange #Chinese #dish #leaves #Internet #users #baffled

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Filco Majestouch 3 keyboard review: a long-awaited upgrade that may be too little, too late

Filco Majestouch 3 keyboard review: a long-awaited upgrade that may be too little, too late

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result