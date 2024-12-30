We have spent several weeks with the new Amazon Echo Show 21, and it must be said that the experience has been, to say the least, impressive. The new device, in fact, has everything to forever replace the small format televisions that populate the kitchens and bedrooms of many users. A leap in quality and size The first thing that draws attention, inevitably, is the size of the screen. With its 21 inches, the Echo Show 21 is not only the Amazon device with the largest panel to date, but it completely redefines interaction with this type of ‘gadgets’. To put it in perspective, it doubles the display surface of the Echo Show 15, the previous model, of which a new version has also been presented and which, until now, we considered large. The difference, then, is abysmal and is noticeable in every interaction. MORE INFORMATION news We did not test the Roomba Combo 10 Max, the ideal high-end robot vacuum cleaner? But it is not just about size. The quality of the screen, which is now Full HD, has also improved significantly. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, sharpness and brightness are excellent, images are vibrant and colors are vivid. Watching videos, photos or even consulting recipes becomes a more immersive experience than ever. Surround sound Another aspect that has greatly improved is the audio. Amazon has put great emphasis on this section, and it shows. With its two-inch woofer and two 0.6 tweeters, the Echo Show 21 offers much more powerful sound than its predecessor. The bass is deeper and the treble is clearer, which translates into a much richer listening experience, whether listening to music, watching movies or making video calls. Amazon claims that its new model offers twice the bass of the Echo Show 15, and although we haven’t been able to measure it precisely, the difference is noticeable. Under the hoodBeyond the screen and sound, the Echo Show 21 also features improvements important internals. Although Amazon has not detailed the amount of RAM, we do know that it has a new eight-core processor with an Amazon AZ2 neural network that is responsible for intelligent functions. Greater fluidity is seen in navigation and application execution. In addition, this new model incorporates a Smart Home hub with compatibility for Zigbee and Thread, which considerably expands the control possibilities of smart home devices. This means we can control an even greater range of lights, plugs, sensors and other devices directly from the Echo Show screen, without the need for additional ‘hubs’.Video callsVideo calls are a fundamental part of the Echo Show experience, and in this model Its quality has also improved significantly. The camera, which is now 13 megapixels, has a wide-angle lens and is capable of a 3.3x zoom, which means doubling the field of view and a 65% increase in zoom compared to the previous model. Additionally, the camera includes an automatic framing system that follows the user as they move, allowing us to move around the room while talking. The image quality in low light conditions has also improved. An integrated TV The device has Amazon’s Fire TV integrated, making the new Echo Show 21 a true entertainment center. We can access a wide variety of streaming applications, such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney, among others, directly from the screen. Navigation is fluid and the image quality is excellent, a perfect substitute for those small format televisions that populate many kitchens and bedrooms.Alexa, smarterOf course, and as in all Amazon devices, Alexa remains the heart of the new Echo Show 21. The virtual assistant responds quickly and accurately to voice commands, allowing you to control music and video playback, check the calendar, set alarms, control smart home devices and much more. The integration with other Amazon services, such as Amazon Music and Audible, is also impeccable. A notable high in use Beyond the technical specifications, it must be recognized that the use experience of the Echo Show 21 is very satisfactory. The large screen makes it easy to view content, whether it’s photos, videos, or useful information like your calendar or to-do lists. The sound quality significantly improves the multimedia experience, and the integration of Fire TV makes it a much more versatile device. In short, the Amazon Echo Show 21 represents a significant qualitative leap compared to its predecessors. Although its price is higher than other models (439.99 euros or 549.98 with adjustable support), the investment is worth it for those looking for a complete multimedia experience and centralized control of their smart home. Without a doubt, this device has raised the bar in the world of smart displays.

#tested #Amazon #Echo #Show #good #alternative #television