Having a relative who is nothing short of special. Felipe Bergoglio is a footballer in our Serie D and is above all the great-grandson of Pope Francis. The young man currently plays for Sporting Club Trestina, a team that plays in Group E of the Serie D championship.

A surname, his, that certainly does not go unnoticed. The boy is in fact the great-nephew of Pope Bergoglio. Interviewed by La Nazione, the 2004-born footballer, defender, said: “My teammates often ask me for a blessing before every game. It also happens when they get injured… I’ve been in Italy for a little over a year and now I’m used to it. We smile together every time. Being a Bergoglio is an honor, for me it’s not a burden at all to carry this surname”.

“My grandfather Jorge Bergoglio is the Pope’s direct cousin,” adds Felipe, explaining the family relationship with the Pontiff. “He has the same name as the Holy Father and when he was appointed on March 13, 2013, many people at the time thought he was my grandfather. I wasn’t even ten years old yet but I remember those festive moments at home well. My sister and I plan to go to Rome in the next few months and meet him in person: I can’t wait, I’m sure it will be a great emotion. My father told me that Pope Francis often asks about our family, he wants to know everything. Obviously when he was in Argentina our cities were far away so over time we lost sight of each other but, in fact, the bond, as my parents often recall, has always been there.”