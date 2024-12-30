The Lola Casademunt firm It is one of the most iconic fashion stores in Spain. Founded in Barcelona in 1981, it has established itself as one of the favorite houses for the female public, both for following the latest trends and also for representing avant-garde women.

Recently, the design world has been shocked after the death of the house’s designer, Maite Casademunt. At 93 years old She has left a legacy that will be recognized and remembered both for her versatility in how many outfits, and for her timeless outfits that made the national fashion industry ‘made in Spain’ fall in love with her. In other words, a reference that has marked a before and after in feminine taste.

The last project was for celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic cartoon Peppa Pig, the brand decided to make a gesture of solidarity in order to fulfill the dream of a child from the Little Wish Foundationand in this way contribute a grain of sand in the emotional support of those who need it most. Basically, the purpose was to develop a Exclusive dress for solidarity stuffed animals.

Likewise, this stuffed animal of the famous cartoon was launched as part of a campaign that donates 1 euro for each sale, which goes to the organization that helps children with serious illnesses. According to the creative director and director of Lola Casademunt, Maite Casademunt, their objective was “design the dress of such an emblematic and endearing character, “It has been a gift and being able to do it with our brand DNA, quite an achievement.”

A stuffed animal that has become an act of solidarity

Peppa Pig stuffed animals by Lola Casademunt elcorteingles.es

It is worth mentioning that part of The creation of this project comes from the hand of Hasbroone of the most relevant toy companies in the children’s entertainment scene. Thus, this collaboration represents “a very special design that captures the essence of Peppa Pig and, at the same time, supports such an important cause,” said Nuria Jiménez-Salazar, head of Licensing at Hasbro Iberia.

No less important, Cristina Cuadrado, on behalf of the foundation, has recognized that “The collaboration of entities and brands is essential in the work to raise awareness to society as direct help to the mission”.





Where to get the stuffed animal with Lola Casademunt’s dress

Currently, we can find Peppa Pig by Lola Casademunt in the El Corte Inglés catalog. He price is 9.99 euros and has a size of 20 centimeters.

Apart from the big collections or catwalks, Fashion is also an outlet for brands to lend a hand. to people who are going through complex situations. This initiative is a clear example of this, with proposals that can bring joy and, therefore, a smile that fills us with emotion.

