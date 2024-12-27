Page shows his opposition to the AVE route in Toledo, criticizing that “some engineers” want to make a ‘scalextric’

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, showed this Friday his opposition to the route of the AVE to Extremadura in Toledo, criticizing that “some engineers” are insisting on making “a ‘scalextric’”.

He has not expressly cited him but he was indirectly responding in this way to the words of the Minister of Transport Óscar Puente who yesterday announced the publication of the informative study of the route as it passes through the province of Toledo and today he acknowledged in an interview on Onda Cero that He has thrown himself “down the middle street.”

“There are some engineers who are committed not only to building bridges, but also to making a ‘scalextric’, which also surely the people of Toledo would call it a bridge,” said the Castilian-La Mancha president at the closing ceremony of the year in which Castilla -La Mancha has been the European Sports Region 2024.

From his point of view, this ‘scalextric’ can only affect “a lot” the proximity of “hundreds and hundreds” of citizens to their homes, but also the heritage, the archeology or the visual impact “in a city that is protected.”

“There are engineers who are dedicated to making what is easy very difficult,” said García-Page, for whom “it is essential that the AVE comes, but it has to come with the best possible project.”

The Minister of Development Nacho Hernando has also come out against the statements of the Minister of Transport. “The city of Toledo is more about the thoroughness of the stylus cutting and the precision of the knife rifling than about ‘8 doesn’t matter than 80’ or ‘shooting down the middle street’. This city knows what the responsibility of caring for what is humanity’s heritage means,” he wrote on the social network X.

And in this aspect he has expressed confidence that with the help of the former mayor of Toledo, current delegate of the Government of Spain, Milagros Tolón, he can ensure that the relevant ministry “understands it.”

“So much so that with the help of the previous mayor, Milagros Tolón, allegations were already raised against what was already an atrocity then and continues to be so now. The president and I trust her and the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha,” he assured.

He has once again insisted: “For the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the permanence of the Santa Bárbara station is unavoidable, as well as avoiding a visual, environmental, heritage and cultural impact.”