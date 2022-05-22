Ukrainian refugees who fled when the war began have begun the return journey to their homes. / ef

ZIGOR ALDAMA Special delivery. Przemysl Monday, May 23, 2022, 00:15



The current situation at the Przemysl railway station has nothing to do with the situation two months ago. The charming hall of this 19th century building, which became the main point of entry for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the European Union after the Russian invasion, is no longer taken over by dozens of NGOs offering all kinds of services.