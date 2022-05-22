Almost two million Ukrainian refugees, some 30,000 every day, return to their country hopeful for the cessation of hostilities in much of the territory
The current situation at the Przemysl railway station has nothing to do with the situation two months ago. The charming hall of this 19th century building, which became the main point of entry for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the European Union after the Russian invasion, is no longer taken over by dozens of NGOs offering all kinds of services.
