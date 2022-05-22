Understandably tense spirits at Cagliari after the sensational missed opportunity to save himself, with the 0-0 of Venice which prevented overtaking on Salernitana. During the interview granted to Sky by the rossoblù president Tommaso Giulini, a dispute with the journalist Fabio Caressa wrecked the connection, with the two not sparing direct attacks.

The accusation

After a polish my fault Giulini on the reasons for the relegation of Cagliari, an indirect dig reveals the resentment of the president: “This week there is someone who did not love us, because there was talk of dismantling and these things are not good for the team”. And then the spark: “I’m not going to answer you, Caressa, because you’re the first one who made us an infamous”. At that point the journalist asks for explanations and Giulini deepens: “During the week you said that we would sell the company, without verifying or asking anyone for anything”. The commentator replies in kind: “I simply reported a piece of news that had reached me and that had been checked by our journalists. If you think, Giulini, that reporting news is infamous, then I’ll explain a lot of things and maybe you have a vision of football and of the world that is not very current “. Also in this case, the load arrives: “For example, I speak clearly too, I ask you if changing three coaches was not one of the causes of the relegation.” On Giulini’s answer, a “Yes, sure” from Caressa is heard and for the president it is too much: “No, Caressa, you ‘yes of course’ don’t tell me!”. Off the headset, interview over. The reporter closes: “Now it is Sky’s fault that you are relegated …”.