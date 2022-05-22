Verbal clash after the Venice-Cagliari match between the president of the Sardinians and the journalist, who replied: the rossoblù number one interrupted the interview
Understandably tense spirits at Cagliari after the sensational missed opportunity to save himself, with the 0-0 of Venice which prevented overtaking on Salernitana. During the interview granted to Sky by the rossoblù president Tommaso Giulini, a dispute with the journalist Fabio Caressa wrecked the connection, with the two not sparing direct attacks.
After a polish my fault Giulini on the reasons for the relegation of Cagliari, an indirect dig reveals the resentment of the president: “This week there is someone who did not love us, because there was talk of dismantling and these things are not good for the team”. And then the spark: “I’m not going to answer you, Caressa, because you’re the first one who made us an infamous”. At that point the journalist asks for explanations and Giulini deepens: “During the week you said that we would sell the company, without verifying or asking anyone for anything”. The commentator replies in kind: “I simply reported a piece of news that had reached me and that had been checked by our journalists. If you think, Giulini, that reporting news is infamous, then I’ll explain a lot of things and maybe you have a vision of football and of the world that is not very current “. Also in this case, the load arrives: “For example, I speak clearly too, I ask you if changing three coaches was not one of the causes of the relegation.” On Giulini’s answer, a “Yes, sure” from Caressa is heard and for the president it is too much: “No, Caressa, you ‘yes of course’ don’t tell me!”. Off the headset, interview over. The reporter closes: “Now it is Sky’s fault that you are relegated …”.
However, Giulini’s analysis prior to the clash should be noted: “After the sale of Nicolò Barella, we decided to take a leap forward in the centenary year of Cagliari. We have hired important players and we have greatly increased the amount of salaries. strategy didn’t work even with successful coaches like Eusebio Di Francesco and Walter Mazzarri and I apologize to all the fans. “
