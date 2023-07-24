President declared that “the crazy ones are in the streets” and that people “don’t need to like each other, but respect each other”

“We overthrew the Bolsonarobut not Bolsonaristas”, said the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (23.Jul.2023). The statement was given at the event of the SindmetalABC (Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos do ABC), in São Paulo. “The crazy ones are in the streets offending and cursing people. We are going to tell them that we want this country to be civilized again.”, he declared. The Chief Executive said that “people don’t have to like each other, but respect each other. […] This is democracy”.

Watch (36min15s):