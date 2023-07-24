In recent times Chat GPT he made a lot of talk about himself, as well Google Bardbut rather than “artificial intelligence” it would be appropriate to call them language modelsbut let’s go in order.

What exactly are language models?

In simple terms, language models can be defined as programs or a computer system designed to understand and generate human speech similar to how a person does it.

These models are based on machine learning and use advanced algorithms to analyze large amounts of written or spoken texts in order to identify linguistic patterns and structures. Once trained on this data, language models:

Predict the next word in an incomplete sentence.

Generate coherent and meaningful text from an input or from scratch.

Automatically translate text from one language to another.

Answer questions based on the context provided.

Provide text-completion suggestions as you type.

Perform sentiment analysis on the opinions expressed in the text.

A famous example of a language model is GPT-3, on which ChatGPT is based; these models are constantly evolving thanks to the increase in training data and machine learning techniques, constantly improving (at least in theory) their ability to understand and generate human language.

What is Machine Learning in Computer Science?

To understand language patterns one must first understand machine learning.

In computer science, themachine learningalso known as machine learning, is a field of data science that deals with the development of algorithms and models that allow a computer system to learn from past data and improve its performance without being explicitly programmed to perform a specific task.

Instead of following detailed instructions given by humans, as is the case in traditional programming, machine learning models are trained using input and output data, allowing them to recognize patterns, make predictions, or make decisions based on new data not seen during training.

There are different categories of machine learning, but we can summarize everything in three macro-categories:

Machine learning finds applications in many fields, such as image recognition, machine translation, data analysis, text classification, weather forecasting, autonomous vehicles and many more. Thanks to the increase in computational power and the abundance of data available, machine learning has become a crucial tool for processing and interpreting large amounts of information efficiently and effectively.

Pros and cons of language models

Language models, such as GPT-3 and the like, offer many advantages and have led to important developments in several fields, but they also have some challenges. Below, I list some of the main pros and cons of language models:

Advantages of language models

Below s

Text generation : Language models are capable of generating coherent and natural text, which is useful in applications such as computer assisted writing, content creation, and more.

: Language models are capable of generating coherent and natural text, which is useful in applications such as computer assisted writing, content creation, and more. Automatic translation : They can be used to translate texts between different languages, facilitating global communication and access to information from other cultures, in a sense Google Translate can already be defined as a very primordial language model.

: They can be used to translate texts between different languages, facilitating global communication and access to information from other cultures, in a sense Google Translate can already be defined as a very primordial language model. Text search and analysis : They allow you to analyze large amounts of text to extract information, discover patterns and trends, and provide useful results for research and data analysis.

: They allow you to analyze large amounts of text to extract information, discover patterns and trends, and provide useful results for research and data analysis. Support for virtual assistants : Help improve the effectiveness of virtual assistants by providing more accurate and relevant answers to users’ questions.

: Help improve the effectiveness of virtual assistants by providing more accurate and relevant answers to users’ questions. Machine learning of specific tasks: Pre-trained language models can be further tailored and specialized for specific tasks, reducing the need to train models from scratch for each task.

Challenges and criticalities of language models

Obviously it’s not all rosy what AI brings, here are some issues related to language models.

Bias in training data : Language models can assimilate and reflect biases present in training data, perpetuating existing discriminations and biases.

: Language models can assimilate and reflect biases present in training data, perpetuating existing discriminations and biases. Lack of semantic understanding : While they can generate coherent text, language models often lack true semantic understanding and real-world knowledge.

: While they can generate coherent text, language models often lack true semantic understanding and real-world knowledge. Production of false information : Models can generate information that appears to be accurate but is, in fact, incorrect, as they fail to verify the veracity of the claims.

: Models can generate information that appears to be accurate but is, in fact, incorrect, as they fail to verify the veracity of the claims. Size and computational resources : The most advanced language models require huge computational resources to be trained and used, making them accessible only to a few organizations and limiting the participation of small actors.

: The most advanced language models require huge computational resources to be trained and used, making them accessible only to a few organizations and limiting the participation of small actors. Security and privacy: Indiscriminate use of language patterns could lead to security and privacy threats, such as processing false or manipulated content and creating more sophisticated phishing attacks.

Natural language, what is it

These language patterns are based on something called “natural language“.

In computer science, the term “natural language” refers to the language used by human beings to communicate with each other, both orally and in writing; it’s basically the way people express thoughts, ideas, information and feelings in their daily interactions.

Natural language is characterized by its complexity and variety, with multiple languages ​​spoken around the world, each with its own grammar rules, syntactic structures, vocabularies and cultural nuances. Examples of natural languages ​​include English, Italian, Chinese, French, Arabic, and so on.

In the field of computer science, natural language is of great interest because it represents one of the main forms of interaction between humans and machines. Humans can communicate with each other naturally and intuitively using natural language, but for machines, understanding and generating natural language text has traditionally been a very difficult task.

Natural language processing (NLP) technologies focus on developing algorithms and models that enable machines to understand, interpret, and generate natural language text. These technologies have led to a number of applications, such as voice assistants, natural language based search engines, automatic translators, text analysis systems and much more.

An example of practical application of natural language processing can be Google’s Bard and ChatGPT, which is able to understand your questions in natural language and provide coherent answers using NLP algorithms and language models specially trained for this function.

natural language libraries

There are several libraries and frameworks for natural language processing (NLP) in computer science, which facilitate the development of applications based on natural language. These libraries provide functions and tools to perform tasks such as text parsing, tokenization, entity recognition, text classification, machine translation, and much more. Some of the more popular and used libraries for NLP include:

NLTK extension (Natural Language Toolkit) : It is one of the most famous and widely used NLP libraries in Python. It offers a wide range of natural language processing tools and includes pre-trained language resources such as corpora and dictionaries.

: It is one of the most famous and widely used NLP libraries in Python. It offers a wide range of natural language processing tools and includes pre-trained language resources such as corpora and dictionaries. spaCy : It is a fast and efficient NLP library for Python, designed to be used in production. It features advanced natural language parsing capabilities and trained models for multiple languages.

: It is a fast and efficient NLP library for Python, designed to be used in production. It features advanced natural language parsing capabilities and trained models for multiple languages. Stanford NLP : It is a suite of NLP tools developed by the Stanford University Artificial Intelligence research group. Provides pre-trained templates and tools for various NLP tasks.

: It is a suite of NLP tools developed by the Stanford University Artificial Intelligence research group. Provides pre-trained templates and tools for various NLP tasks. Gensim : It is a Python NLP library that mainly focuses on natural language processing techniques such as topic modeling and word embedding.

: It is a Python NLP library that mainly focuses on natural language processing techniques such as topic modeling and word embedding. Hugging Face Transformers : It is a popular NLP library that offers a wide range of pre-trained language models and allowing you to access and use leading models, such as BERT, GPT-3, XLNet, and many more.

: It is a popular NLP library that offers a wide range of pre-trained language models and allowing you to access and use leading models, such as BERT, GPT-3, XLNet, and many more. OpenNLP: It is an Apache NLP library that provides tools and templates to perform a variety of tasks such as POS tagging, parsing, sentence segmentation, and more.

These are just a few of the many NLP libraries available, and choosing which one to use will depend on your specific project needs and programming preferences.

There are other language models besides GPT and Bard chat

Other more or less known language models are:

Bing AI: Microsoft’s language model.

Colossal Chat: briefly, it can be defined as a sort of ChatGPT clone.

Tiny Wow: Goes a bit beyond the concept of a language model, but it’s worth a try.

You. com: a curious language model that is a hybrid between a search engine like Google and a classic language model;

Jasper Ai: not very different from those listed above.

However, there are many others, if you do a search you can discover them.

Conclusion

Although language models are a technology in its infancy, it is interesting how their popularity has grown in recent times, for some they are a valuable aid, for others they are the classic “job stealing machines”, although their ability is far from “stealing” certain jobs.