It is important that Mexico places water management as a priority in the face of the water crisis that the country is going through, stated last Monday the international consultant in water resources management, José Antonio Rodríguez Tirado.

“We need to work very hard, placing the issue of water as a priority on the political, economic and social agenda”The renowned specialist, who attended the first Climate Parliament in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, convened by the parliamentary group of the Citizen Movement party (MC), told the media.

It should be considered that 'Day Zero' is now, because the rivers are contaminated, the sources are overexploited, that is how we must understand it

The expert, who participated in the panel 'Towards a General Water Law', explained that one in three inhabitants in the urban environment “receives water and sanitation intermittently”, that is, “they do not receive it 24 hours a day.” “, while two out of three people in rural areas “do not receive water services continuously.”

About the call 'Day zero'Rodríguez Tirado considered that it is said that that day will come when the free supply of water ends and access to the liquid begins to be rationed.

However, he said, “it should be considered that 'Day Zero' is now, because the rivers are contaminated, the sources are overexploited, that is how we must understand it.”

Furthermore, he regretted that the different Governments in Mexico have placed this important issue at a third level, “since the best results in water matters were obtained when we had a Secretariat of Hydraulic Resources“, which was dissolved in 1976 and joined other secretariats.

He specified that so that Mexico City “can receive an external source of supply “It would take about 10 years.” and therefore, he noted, “it is essential to recover groundwater, which is currently a reserve that is at risk.”

One in every three inhabitants in urban areas receives water intermittently in Mexico, according to Rodríguez.

“The underground sources of supply were formed over centuries, but we are extracting more water than is infiltrating,” he noted.

He explained that the issue of water “It doesn't require a lot of money as you might think.“If you give water 0.06% of the GDP, we are talking about 108,000 million pesos (about 6,320 million dollars), for 15 years you will lift the country and it will be at another level.”

In his turn, the MC deputy, Braulio López, stated that Mexico finds itself with “high risks of drought and is among the first countries with water stress indices”.

In that sense, he said that by the end of January 2024, “approximately 60% of the country was reported to be in drought” and added that to date it is diagnosed that 101 of the 653 aquifers in Mexican territory are overexploited.

While Tamara Luengo Schreck, founder and director of the Aqueducto organization, considered that the water crisis is not a resource crisis, but rather a management crisis.

EFE

