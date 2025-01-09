A total of 34 years has been Richard Brisius involved with the trip around the world with stops and a crew, called The Ocean Race since 2019. He has known the stage of the Whitbread Round the World Race (from 1973 to 1997) and the Volvo Ocean Race (from 2001 to 2018). She has been a sailor and has directed several teams, such as Ericsson 4, which won the 2008-09 edition, or Team SCA, which made history for being exclusively female. Is president of The Ocean Race since 2017 and one of the architects of the new era of the event.

—Five years ago, the crewed round-the-world race was renamed The Ocean Race, and the IMOCA class was also introduced. How do you value this stage?

—It was a great transformation. We realized the need to continue our legacy, that we had to spend more time in the Southern Ocean, for example, or make it possible to break speed records. We also started our ocean protection program.

—And a few weeks ago they announced the new era.









—Yes, it’s been five years of hard work and five days where I feel like this is really moving in the right direction. Competing in a world tour every four years is difficult to manage, because it is always starting and stopping. We wanted to offer continuity, hence the introduction of the European and Atlantic regattas as prior to the round-the-world race.

—What self-criticisms do you make of the latest edition?

—We should talk more about it. Perhaps the most important thing is that we do not help the teams financially, and managing to set up a project to go around the world is a big undertaking.

—In the next edition the VO65 are not called, only the IMOCA.

-Exact. The VO65 or other previous classes exclusive to this regatta had a high cost and a scarce second-hand market. On the other hand, with the IMOCAs we are taking advantage of the Vendée Globe boats, you can compete with a new or second generation boat, and it is more economically worthwhile. The IMOCAs are a benchmark in technological innovation, and are robust and fast boats, which are breaking speed records.

—At the moment there are eight teams registered in The Ocean Race Europe. Versus the 40 boats of the Vendée, doesn’t it seem like a little?

—The maximum quota is ten boats. Eight is already a good number. With more, it is very difficult to follow the news and fans are too segmented between teams.

—Is there any possibility of having a Spanish team?

-Wait. Pedro Campos and Iker Martínez want to return, when you feel the itch it is difficult to leave it. But there is more than one Spanish group that is trying.

—What is the plan regarding gender?

—In the 2027 round the world race we maintain the requirement of a minimum of one woman on board, but The Ocean Race Atlantic will have 50% men and women. It’s going to be the first time. We have a long road ahead but we have started.