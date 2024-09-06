Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation 5 Slim will be on offer for a limited time. The promotions “Back to…Play with PS5” will be valid from today until next September 19thand will allow us to purchase one of the two models of the console at a truly advantageous price.

“Back to…Play with PS5”: An unmissable opportunity to buy PlayStation 5 Slim at a discounted price

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the new campaign “Back to…Play with PS5”, which offers the opportunity to purchase, starting today, September 6thand up to Thursday 19ththe model Slim Of PlayStation®5 at a convenient price. The offer applies to both the version equipped with disk drive that the Digital Editionwith a saving equal to 50€ on the initial price.

Specifically:

PS5 ® with disk drive will be available at the price of €499.99* rather than €549.99;

will be available at the price of rather than PS5® Digital Edition can be purchased at the price of 399.99**rather than €449.99

September historically marks the return to daily routine for many, with the reopening of offices and schools after the summer holidays, but this does not mean that there is no room for a little escape and fun. The campaign “Back to…Play with PS5“, represents the ideal moment to enter the world of PlayStation®5 Slim and discover all the latest news.

The new design of PS5® presents a more shape slim and comfortable compared to the previous version, with a volume and a weight reduced, respectively, by 30% and of the 18%and a Ultra HD Blu-ray Discwhich for the first time is totally removable.

In addition to the new technical specifications, PS5® Slim offers all fans the opportunity to experience incredible new adventures, thanks to an important library of games that will expand further in the coming months, with the launch of titles such as LEGO™ Horizon Adventures, Until Dawn and many others.

Also starting today, it is available, exclusively for PS5®, Astro Botthe acclaimed new platformer from Team Asobi, which marks the consecration of a new icon in the world PlayStation®.

The promotion dedicated to PlayStation®5 Slim is active at all retailers participating in the initiative and on direct.playstation.com..

For more information, see: https://blog.it.playstation.com/2024/09/06/back-to-play/

*recommended promotional retail price. Minimum recommended retail price of the last 30 days for PlayStation®5 Console with disc (model group – slim) €499.99 actually applied from 30.7.24 to 14.8.24. Regular recommended retail price after 14.8.24, €549.99 9% discount. The prices indicated are applied on direct.playstation.ittherefore they may be subject to change at the discretion of participating retailers. While stocks last. Promotion valid from 6.9.24 to 14.9.24.

**recommended promotional retail price. Minimum recommended retail price of the last 30 days for PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Console (model group – slim) €399.99 actually applied from 30.7.24 to 14.8.24. Regular recommended retail price after 14.8.24, €449.99 9% discount. The prices indicated are applied on direct.playstation.ittherefore they may be subject to change at the discretion of participating retailers. While stocks last. Promotion valid from 6.9.24 to 14.9.24.

