The president of the Board has conveyed to the mayor of this Zamorano municipality, Beatriz Asensio, the will of the regional Executive to continue promoting the ‘Puerta del Noroeste’ Industrial Estate and enhance public services.

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, held a meeting today, at the headquarters of the Presidency, with the mayor of Benavente, Beatriz Asensio, to analyze the status of the projects that the autonomous Administration is developing in this Zamorano municipality. Benavente, an optimal ecosystem to attract investments

During the meeting, marked by cordiality and willingness to collaborate, the president of the Board reaffirmed his commitment to the economic development and reindustrialization of Benavente, with the aim of attract companies and generate employment and wealth.

Regarding the ‘Puerta del Noroeste’ Industrial Estate, the regional Executive has just approved the extension of the Benavente Territorial Development Plan until 2027which contemplates the expansion of the transport center integrated into the CyLog Network, to which the Board has allocated nearly 6 million euros. In this sense, Fernández Mañueco has expressed his full willingness to continue collaborating with the Benavente City Council and the Zamora Provincial Council, with programs to attract companies and offering industrial land at a low price.

Likewise, he has highlighted the importance of continuing to advance in the construction and promotion of public housing, and in improving the quality of public services, with the aim that families and workers can settle in Benavente and develop their life project.