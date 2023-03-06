Cases full of love and sadness go viral on social networks, although when it comes to events paranormalnot many believe, even this story was released by a women who claims not to believe in supernatural things, but is sure that her daughter who passed away was with her in some way on her wedding day.

The photograph that the woman shared when she was dressed as a bride while the man had a suit, left Internet users thinking by causing intrigue, for one alleged rare silhouette seen in the image.

It all started when, through the TikTok social network, a woman shared one of the most tender moments of her wedding, a beautiful photograph giving her husband a kiss as proof of her love, but everyone did emphasis on an impressive detail.

In the viral video of the account ‘@leah29murphy’, the newlywed added the description, “our daughter passed away on September 20, 2022”.

While in the audiovisual material a large garden was seen in a panoramic angle, with the perfect lights to capture a magical moment of the happy couple.

However, he closed the shot until he left a silhouette that looked like a small person in the foreground, so Leah, “I don’t believe in many things, but I do believe that she was there to see me with her father, when we got married in her honor”.

When zooming frame by frame, a silhouette that looked like a girl even dressed was seen in the last frame, but it is not sure if it is real, or a visual effect.

Finally, netizens began to ensure that the girl attended the special day, “This gave me goosebumps, I am very sorry for your loss. Her girl was there that day”, “my jaw dropped and tears came to my eyes. It’s definitely her.”