EFE. The MLB concluded its investigation into the prosecution case for the alleged rape of the policies of domestic violence against the pitcher Mike Clevinger and this Sunday he announced that he will not suspend the right of Chicago White Sox.

“Major League Baseball’s Office of the Commissioner has completed its investigation into the allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. It has closed this investigation and, unless new information or evidence is received, the Commissioner’s Office will not discipline Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations,” MLB said in a statement released this Sunday.

Clevinger was accused by the mother of one of his children, Olivia Finestead, of committing physical, verbal and emotional abuse against both her and the infant, which led MLB to conduct an investigation in this regard, which concluded by exonerating the pitcher. of the actions charged against them.

“The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communications records,” the statement on the process developed in the investigation indicates.

In a statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association, Clevinger thanked the White Sox for the trust they placed in him during this process.

“I had nothing to hide and fully cooperated with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family and I thank you for your strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I thank everyone who trusted me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I look forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”

For its part, the Chicago team indicated that it respects MLB policies and the conclusion reached by the investigation to which Clevinger was subjected. MLB