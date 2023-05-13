The former president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, was rebuked by students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), for his controversial return to the highest house of studies in the country.

Videos disseminated on social networks show the moment in which Lorenzo Córdova is rebuked by students in the salur of a classroom at the UNAM Law Schoolwho demanded his departure from the institute.

“Lorenzo Córdova we don’t love you! You are here illegitimately, you violated the UNAM law!”, protesters are heard shouting against the former INE president. “Get out Lawrence! You broke the law!How dare you talk about Law?”, they rebuke him. Some students even accused Córdova of “racist and classist“.

While this was happening, the former official was smiling and raised his thumb mockingly at the dissatisfied. In turn, some students who surrounded him came out in his defense and demanded that those who were protesting leave the place.

Also in the Ibero

Just last May 4, Lorenzo Córdova was also rebuked at Ibero Puebla, during the presentation of his book “La democracia no se toca.”

An Ibero teacher burst into the event to yell at the former INE president that he is not welcome on campus, as he lacks the moral authority to speak about democracy.

The teacher, who identified himself as Eduardo Sabugal, Professor of Philosophy and Literature, was shouted out of the auditorium, and from outside the venue denounced that the Ibero Puebla community was never questioned about the invitation to Córdova.

“Why was his salary not lowered? He is racist, classist, colonialist and corrupt. He is violating the Constitution, his salary was not lowered and he is going to retire with 9 million pesos, he makes fun of the native peoples,” criticized the academic.

Previously, on April 14, students and workers from the UNAM marched in rejection of the reinstatement of Córdova to the Institute for Legal Research after concluding his term as president of the INE.

The dissenters warned that Córdova’s return to UNAM goes against article 97, subsection “E” of the Academic Personal Statute, which prohibits the reinstatement of an academic after taking a license of more than six years, while the former official was president of the INE for nine years.