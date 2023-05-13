Sony Interactive Entertainment, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have just released a Japanese FAQ page for Rise of the Ronin, the PlayStation 5 action open world exclusive venture. Through this small section, the Japanese companies have felt the need to clarify to everyone that the game will not arrive on PlayStation 4.

This is not new information, given that since the announcement it had only been confirmed for PlayStation 5. In this FAQ, however, among the three questions available, one was dedicated to confirming that the game will not arrive on PlayStation 4. The question in question reads, according to an automatic translation: “Will there be a PS4 version? No. There are no plans to release a PS4 version.”

By the way, the first question is identical but reversed, namely “Is Rise of the Ronin for PS5? Yes. Rise of the Ronin is a PlayStation 5 game on consoles”. The third question instead confirms that the game is open world. The fact that two out of three questions serve to confirm a known thing is strange and intrigued us. It is possible that the Japanese public has asked this question on several occasions and Sony has decided to make it more than clear even on the official page of the game.

To date various PlayStation exclusive video games have been released on both PS4 and PS5, but slowly PS5 console exclusives are arriving and Rise of the Ronin will be one of them. In any case, there is still some time left, given that the release is scheduled for 2024, even on PC. Sony’s next exclusive is Final Fantasy 16.