The storm warning was extended in the area of ​​the Aleutian District in Kamchatka due to the fact that waves up to nine meters are expected in the Pacific Ocean and the Bering Sea. This was reported on January 19 at site GU EMERCOM of Russia for the region.

According to the data of the Kamchatka Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, in the area of ​​the Aleutsky municipal district until the middle of the day on January 20, dangerous sea waves with a height of 8-9 meters will remain.

It is noted that the excitement of the sea does not pose a threat to settlements located on the coast.

At the same time, due to weather conditions, the likelihood of emergencies, in particular, accidents and damage to ships, increases. Leaders of shipping companies were advised to take extra precautionary measures.

According to forecast Hydrometeorological Center, on Wednesday in Kamchatka there will be cloudy weather, mostly without precipitation. The temperature will drop to -2 during the day and -3 at night.

January 17, one of the tourists was hit by an avalanche in Kamchatka. A group of travelers was heading to the Bath Springs – pools with mineral hot water in the southern part of the peninsula, when one of the tourists was completely covered in snow due to an avalanche.