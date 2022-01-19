“Here either the conflict of interest is resolved or we will continue to take it in that place”, wrote Beppe Grillo on his blog on January 24, 2007. “Conflict of interest is a profession”, was the title of that post in which Grillo attacked, in ‘order: the psycho-dwarf (i.e. Berlusconi), Confalonieri, Fassino, Frattini, Dario Franceschini, guilty of having come up with a proposal for a solution to the Berlusconian conflict of interest which, according to Grillo, was worse than that of Frattini and was therefore an accomplice of the Knight. “The whole system – wrote Grillo – is in conflict of interest: banks, public administrations, universities, information, the drug market, football, guarantee authorities, cooperatives, parties”.

And now, Nemesis: Grillo’s conflicts of interest, a brief review (political, not criminal). The two cases Moby and Philip Morris (the prosecutor arrives at the Grillo-Onorato affair through the investigation into the commercial relations of Casaleggio associated with some multinationals such as Philip Morris and Moby, in fact) are the tip of the iceberg: a “partnership agreement »With the site beppegrillo.it (for 2018 and 2019, 120 thousand euros per year) and a consultancy for Casaleggio Associati (Davide Casaleggio is not under investigation) were the basis of a series of payments made by Vincenzo Onorato’s Moby spa , deemed suspicious by the Bank of Italy’s Financial Intelligence Unit as early as 2019, when La Stampa discovered them, and transmitted to the Guardia di Finanza. The contract with Casaleggio was for a total of 600,000 euros for three years starting from 2018, and then also included performance bonuses of 250,000 euros if certain objectives were achieved for the first year and another 150,000 for the second. The UIF document hypothesized that those contracts were, textually, “the attempt to sensitize a government political force to support the campaign to change the rules on the embarkation of seafarers on Italian ships”.

If so, the judges will say. For the investigators, the agreement was “aimed at acquiring visibility, for advertising purposes, for their brand on the Beppegrillo.it blog, as well as through Beppe Grillo srl’s social editorial channels, making use of their editorial support”. And here the possible conflicts of interest of Grillo cross the Casaleggio associates, because all Grillo’s online channels were notoriously managed there.

La Stampa published the list of invoices paid by Philip Morris in consultancy to Casaleggio, just under two million and four hundred thousand euros gross (Davide Casaleggio replied that there was no conflict of interest because “I do not sign decrees, nor vote laws, and I do not I’ve ever interfered “). The Deliveroo company, Il Fatto wrote, sponsored Casaleggio events (while the M5S showed itself committed to the riders without getting anywhere, and the riders went to protest right under the Milanese headquarters of the srl). As well as Flixbus, the low cost buses; Fonarcom, the fund for the training of workers. Davide Casaleggio wrote to Fatto Quotidiano recalling, not without a hint of poison: “Even Il Fatto Quotidiano turned to Casaleggio Associates to start its online presence”.

Linkiesta listed a series of subjects who had had commercial relations with the srl that was responsible for Grillo’s blog at the time, and whose president also managed the M5S online platform: from the GeMS Group to Banca Intesa, Moleskine, Expedia, to name only some. There have been many partnerships, from Microsoft down. Huawei, to a question from La Stampa, denied having had relations with Grillo’s blog or with Casaleggio srl. La Stampa published Casaleggio consultancy for pharmaceutical giants such as Gilead. All legitimate, but did the prospect of directing the legislative acts of the M5S also influence in some way? In 2020, Grillo srl went into the red. The «revenues from sales and services» fell from 240,538 euros (in 2019) to 57,939 euros. An era, perhaps, is closing.