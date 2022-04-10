Colima.- At the start of the Easter holidays, authorities from the state of Colima reported the presence of a crocodile in one of the beaches that houses the federative entity.

About the presence of the animal on the beach mouth of the royalin the municipality of Tecomán, the State Civil Protection Unit (UEPC) from the state of Colima called on the entire population, especially tourists, to take extreme precautions to avoid encountering the huge reptile.

The director of the State Civil Protection Unit, Erick González Sánchez, pointed out that it was in social media where a video began to spread that accounts for the sighting of a crocodile.

He explained that, despite the date is not known for sure in which the video of the reptile was recorded, the person who captured the moment alludes to the sighting taking place on Boca Real beach.

In this sense, the official made it clear that the entire coastal area is a natural mobility site for this type of animal, which seeks food or mate in this type of place.

“It is important to highlight that, for crocodiles, every coastal area is a site of natural mobility to search for food in lagoons or to mate,” he pointed out.

In this sense, González Sánchez recommended that, in case of encountering a crocodile, the emergency number 911, Civil Protection or the Security Secretariat should be notified immediately, so that specialized personnel can proceed to protect the area in case the animal is on the beach.

“It is important to remember that crocodiles, when they see people or get scared, can submerge, making it difficult to capture and protect them,” stressed the head of Civil Protection in Colima, pointing out that when the animal is in the water, it’s best to get as far away as possible.

Also, the unit, through a statement, recommended to visitors do not camp near estuaries, lagoons or rivers near the coastwhile indicating that food should be avoided on the beach.

“If you visit this type of site, avoid at all costs acts that may transgress or alter the species, such as excessive noise, habitat destruction, remember that these are in their natural environment,” he remarked.