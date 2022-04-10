Paragone indicates the only rational and modern way to get out of the now repetitive spiral, triggered by the US and NATO

Between peace and conditioners, for the web, there was no comparison. The third way was winning: that Draghi went away!

I add that, on the other hand … there is Paragone, yes … Gianluigi, the 5S escaped, fortunately far from the quagmire in which the first godson of the bidonaro Mattarella has stuck. If there is no news I will vote, convinced, Comparisonfor this simple reason: it indicates the only rational and modern way to get out of the now repetitive spiral, triggered by the US and NATO. Italy should, for once, prove to be, in fact, what it repeats mechanically in words: to be progressive. A clear and motivated disengagement from the madness of the NATO mechanism, which made sense at the time of Berlin Wall. We cannot offer our young people a future of racing to impose peace, in all the districts of the planet where there is a fight, with the usual system: we bring peace by making war.

There war, inherent in the human soul, has been made impossible by the new weapons: thermonuclear, bacteriological and virological. Let’s put it well in our head and forever.

I have read, in recent days, of an interesting initiative by an imaginative, dynamic and courageous young artist: Giovanni Caccamo. You have started a tour of Italian universities, in which you will discuss topics proposed by young people to solve the most felt problems. In this way she hopes to revitalize the creativity of young people. I will contact him, especially when he arrives at my university, to encourage students to make their voices heard even in the squares. In ’68 they fought, among themselves and with the police of all kinds, as well-off children of well-off parents, for protests that, in the face of what they should make about our problems, were genuine nonsense. To the project of Caccamoit should be added “Wake up, young people, before it is too late, even for you!”

Marco Travaglio and Alessandro Orsini bravely give Zelensky the best possible advice. “Calm down …”. Of course, Putin and the revived Biden should give it a good calm too. Mole-man in two senses: for the mainly underground work, preparatory in defense of the so “surprise” attack by Putin, as to be certain by the now famous “seer” Giulietto Chiesa. And a mole man for his expressive and very lively face, just like that of a mole. I’ll talk about it shortly, because foiba means hole. And Bucha could mean, in the future, foiba.

Pee, (Pina Picierno), was a sounding board for intolerance in the European Parliament.