Water poisoning? Woman died after drinking 4 bottles in 20 minutes

The strange case of a woman who died after drinking four bottles of water after feeling dehydrated at a celebration for the Independence Day of the United States has caused concern due to the causes of her death.

According to international media reports, Ashley Summers, 35, was sharing with her husband and two daughters in a park area Lake Freeman, Indianawhen she began to feel dehydrated.

Doctor recommend drinking between one and two liters of water a day.

Her family told WRTV that the woman immediately began to drink a bottle of water, but due to the thirst that invaded her body, she opened three more bottles.

However, minutes after having drunk almost half a gallon of the liquid, the woman stated that she felt dizzy and had a severe headache.

Concern came to her family when Ashley fainted in the midst of her illness and had to be taken to the hospital. IU Health Arnett Hospital in that same city, where it was determined that he had brain inflammation.

The medical staff of that care center confirmed his death minutes after admission and commented that it had been a water poisoning.

Within the medical report delivered in Ashley’s case, it is said that there are different causes for a person to be at risk of dying from excess water, but that it is generally due to sodium deficiency in the body.

WEATHER EDITORIAL

