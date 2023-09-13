There’s a new Nintendo Direct happening today, Thursday 14th September, at 3pm UK time. If you’re over the pond, that’s 10am Eastern or 7am Pacific.

We’re expecting to hear updates on Switch games coming this winter, such as Nintendo’s Super Mario RPG remake and new WarioWare, as well as the brilliant-looking Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The start of 2024 then brings a new Princess Peach game, and a port of Luigi’s Mansion 2.

This Christmas feels like it will be the Switch’s last, with new Nintendo hardware widely-expected in 2024. So, what do you hope to see before then? F-Zero?!