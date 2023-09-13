To my great amazement I discover that you missed this little corner of freedom, and so straight from the beach here we are with the other Monza edition podium. Definitely late, but still arriving before Perez compared to Verstappen.

F1 Monza, the report cards of those promoted

1. Max Verstappen. Anyone who frequents this beach knows that I don’t like giving the award for best to the strongest, but this time it wasn’t possible to avoid it. We often tend to exalt history as if the present were its due. We do it in the name of more or less understandable romanticism and nostalgia, but perhaps also because we don’t have the time to measure the significance of the present. And even when this boy wins 10 consecutive races in Formula 1, a feat no one has ever achieved in 74 seasons, downsizing starts, as if all the other drivers had never had the cars to do it. It’s an emotionally unstimulating year, but we are witnesses of history because we are experiencing an unplayable Max Verstappen on an uncatchable Red Bull: another step towards legend, and he is only 25 years old.

2. Carlos Sainz. In Monza he looked like Gattuso in the 2006 World Cup, if Leclerc had stolen the podium from him and maybe in the evening they had taken off his watch he would have become Ultimate Warrior. Podium which represents the best possible result for him and for Ferrari. A recognition that Sainz did not deserve to lose at all, also because in other circumstances the radio orders were different. He fought on every corner, braking as much as he could, and bowing to a clearly superior vehicle, which he made her sweat more than normal thanks also to a rediscovered engine. Pole is worth a season and even more.

3. Liam Lawson. Compared to de Vries it’s like going from Tavernello to Jefferson. But de Vries also gave the same sensations compared to Latifi. We’re talking about drivers ranging from presentable on down, Jim Clark I knew different. Honorable mention to comrade Tsunoda, who shows us the bikes in serenity even when the geniuses of F1 and MotoGP put the races 30 seconds apart because yes.

F1 Monza, the report cards of those who failed

3. Aston Martin. The engine is ok, but was it running? Nando behind Albon (however good) makes the heart cry, Stroll just makes you cry. Alpine is even worse, but you end up in such anonymity that you don’t even know what to write.

2. Mercedes. The good news stopped on Thursday, with the announcement of the renewals of Hamilton and Russell. End of the soap opera, the newfound idyll is also over, with the W14 re-depressing the pilots and forcing them to fight with their colleagues. Third force with a wide margin not only from Red Bull but also from Ferrari.

1. Rhetoric on the public. Maybe it’s because I’m getting old or that I really have poison inside me (but wasn’t the sea supposed to relax?), but I will have heard plenty of times that the public would have made some difference or would have given Ferrari a boost. Ferrari must look for pushes internally, working better, with all due respect we are fresh if they have to wait for the Monza crowd. Which was admirable as usual, because it’s easy to be there in the joy and less in the (sporting) pain and it’s not like the one in Zandvoort which depends on a rider who, no matter how strong, will have his downward trajectory. But from here to ask Leclerc and Sainz every time how much more a red grandstand can give (as if Ferrari were ignored on the other tracks) seems to me to be a stretch that is disrespectful of Ferrari itself.