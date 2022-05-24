Pd: “The capital is the showcase of the country in the world and no one wants to see it again besieged by waste and wild boars”

“In Parliament there is a large majority to approve the decree as it is, we will see in committee if there are reasonable amendments. Otherwise the text issued by the Council of Ministers will remain”. With these words the Roman deputy of the Democratic Party Claudio Mancinimember of the Budget Committee of the Chamber, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether changes are possible to the aid and energy decree, which contains the construction of the waste-to-energy plant in the capital, which was fired on 2 May last by the CDM with the abstention of the ministers of the 5 Star Movement.

“The regulation works as it was written, changes are possible that however do not jeopardize the plan to be implemented by the year 2025, an aspect of which is also the construction of the waste-to-energy plant in Rome”. On the hypothesis that the trust in the Chamber, Mancini is not unbalanced: “In the Commission there is no trust. The decree is very broad and articulated, it will see the government deal with the text that comes out of the Commission, where the amendments are voted on and not trust”.

On the merits, the deputy of the Democratic Party underlines: “The law says that the mayor in the role of government commissioner can approve the waste plan that will protect Rome from the emergency, given that a strong increase in attendance is expected with the 2025 Jubilee By that date the government commissioner, the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, must have the possibility to approve and implement the waste plan in derogation from the regional plan. I think that all Italians are aware of the fact that the capital is the showcase of the country in the world and that no one wants to see it again besieged by waste and wild boars “.

Dl Aid: Amendment 5S, the Region decides on the waste-to-energy plant – The amendment to the Aid dl that the M5s will present to block the Roman waste-to-energy plant asks that no derogation be made from the regional waste plan, recalling that the competence on the waste plan is regional: the mayor can speed up the activities of its competence, but not completely bypass the Region. This is what filters from the M5s. The text will also contain references to the regional law that prevents the construction of incinerators and the prohibition to convert other plants into incinerators, as well as compliance with national and European environmental regulations.

According to qualified sources of the 5 Star Movement, the issue of the waste-to-energy plant in Rome risks leading to a government crisis. The pentastellati, in fact, do not fit in and would also be ready not to vote for confidence in the government led by Mario Draghi.

