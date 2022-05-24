Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 24

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cabal and Farah in Australia.
The group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, Roland Garros and the NBA steal the spotlight.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 23, 2022, 10:13 PM
ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, first round.
5:15 PM South American Cup, Santos vs. Freedom.
DIRECTV SPORTS
4 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 16.
ESPN3
7:30 PM South American Cup, International vs. October 9.
ESPN
5:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Vélez vs. Students.
7:30 PM South American Cup, Medellin vs. Guaireña.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610 – 619)
5:15 PM South American Cup, U. La Calera vs. U Catholic.
7:30 PM Defense and Justice vs. Antofagasta.
7:30 PM Quito League vs. Atletico Goianense.
STAR+
8 p.m. NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks.
8:30 PM MLB, LA Angels vs. Texas Rangers.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Tuesday
