Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in Sports
Cabal and Farah

Cabal and Farah in Australia.

Cabal and Farah in Australia.

The group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, Roland Garros and the NBA steal the spotlight.

ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, first round.
5:15 PM South American Cup, Santos vs. Freedom.

DIRECTV SPORTS
4 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 16.

ESPN3
7:30 PM South American Cup, International vs. October 9.

ESPN
5:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Vélez vs. Students.
7:30 PM South American Cup, Medellin vs. Guaireña.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610 – 619)
5:15 PM South American Cup, U. La Calera vs. U Catholic.
7:30 PM Defense and Justice vs. Antofagasta.
7:30 PM Quito League vs. Atletico Goianense.

STAR+
8 p.m. NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks.
8:30 PM MLB, LA Angels vs. Texas Rangers.

