The Washington Post newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol. © Uncredited/The Pulitzer Prizes/AP/dpa

For its reporting on the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, the “Washington Post” received what is probably the most well-known journalism award in the world.

New York/Washington – The Washington Post newspaper won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The newspaper received the award in the “Public Service” category for its “convincingly told and vividly presented reports on the attack on Washington”. These gave the public a “thorough and unabashed understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” the statement said at the awards ceremony in New York on Monday.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington to prevent the election victory of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden from being confirmed. Five people were killed in the attack. The attack on the heart of US democracy, with many members of parliament and senators fearing for their lives, shook the country. Trump had incited his supporters in a speech before the storm.

Journalists from Ukraine received a special mention at the 106th edition of what is probably the world’s most famous journalism award “for their courage, perseverance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country,” it said. The Russian President gave the order for an invasion of Ukraine in February. Since then, several reporters have died while working on site.

Fifteen of the Pulitzer Prize’s 22 categories are dedicated to journalistic work, from investigative stories to photos to cartoons. The award is also given for literature, music and theatre. The winners are determined by a jury based at New York’s Columbia University. dpa