Informed sources said that the Dutch company ASML Holding canceled the deal to sell some of its equipment to China in response to a request from the administration of US President Joe Biden, a few weeks before the decision to ban the export of advanced electronic chip manufacturing equipment to China came into effect.

Bloomberg News Agency reported that the Dutch company had previously obtained a license to sell three of the latest electronic chip manufacturing machines to Chinese companies before the Dutch government’s decision to ban the export of this equipment to China came into effect this January.

She added that American officials contacted ASML and asked it to immediately stop delivering this equipment to China. The sources said that US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan discussed this issue with the Dutch government last year, but the Dutch government demanded that the Americans communicate directly with the Dutch company and convince it to back out of the deal.

The sources added that the company had already canceled the delivery of a number of equipment to the Chinese side after the American request, although it is not yet clear how many devices were included in the deal.